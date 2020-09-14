Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) shares rose 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 936,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,652,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

