Amoveo Price Up 9.3% This Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Amoveo has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $110.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $74.30 or 0.00722612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00047068 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.64 or 0.04801272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005208 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062586 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038232 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

