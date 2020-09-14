Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) rose 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 547,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 733,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

AMPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $45.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 71,162 shares of company stock valued at $106,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 208,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 80,242 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.