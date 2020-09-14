Analysts Anticipate Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Two analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $2.29. Dollar General reported earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $200.50. 1,676,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,034. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,102 shares of company stock valued at $17,502,742. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 329,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 69,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

