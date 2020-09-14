Analysts Anticipate Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.79. Mantech International reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Mantech International by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

