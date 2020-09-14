Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to announce $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.46. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 405,964.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 231,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Masonite International by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,727 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,399,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after acquiring an additional 168,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 218,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 164,201 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.22. 91,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,426. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $99.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.57.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

