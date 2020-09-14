Analysts Anticipate Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.57 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,070. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.