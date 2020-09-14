Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. 300,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $303,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $88,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,685.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,722. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.