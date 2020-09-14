Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Announce $0.90 EPS

Analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. 300,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $303,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,538,992.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $88,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,685.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,722. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

