Analysts Anticipate Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.39 Million

Brokerages expect Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) to post sales of $14.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the lowest is $14.38 million. Veritone posted sales of $12.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $54.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $54.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.28 million, with estimates ranging from $62.38 million to $64.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 14,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $198,823.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 212,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,924.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 501,947 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritone by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 200,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

VERI stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. 651,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $189.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

