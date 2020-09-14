Analysts Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Announce -$0.99 EPS

Analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) will announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.94). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($2.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06).

MIRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,896,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,751,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIRM traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 62,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $535.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.92. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

