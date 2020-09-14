Analyzing Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) & Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tower Semiconductor and Sitime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sitime 0 0 7 0 3.00

Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.04%. Sitime has a consensus target price of $64.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.25%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Sitime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Sitime shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sitime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Sitime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 1.59 $90.05 million $0.87 21.08 Sitime $84.07 million 13.19 -$10.45 million ($0.63) -106.10

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Sitime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 6.43% 5.95% 4.15% Sitime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats Sitime on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as automotive, medical and dental, professional photography, industrial and machine vision, AR and 3D gesture control, security, space and scientific, projectors and display, consumer, aerospace and defense, computers and servers, as well as Internet of Things; timing controllers; digital, mixed-signal/CMOS & RFCMOS; and display driver IC. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

