Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of FINS opened at $16.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

