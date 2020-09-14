Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Trading 9.8% Higher

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)’s stock price traded up 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.07. 1,253,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 955,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William G. Rice sold 168,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $1,021,790.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,014.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory K. Chow sold 126,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $766,341.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,061 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 544.1% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,918,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,960 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 776,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 326,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

