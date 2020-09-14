Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Up 13.6%

Shares of Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) were up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 1,491,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 297,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aquabounty Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,009,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,000. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Security LLC grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 14,253,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after buying an additional 5,177,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 88,745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

