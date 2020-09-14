Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Up 8.8%

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.29. Approximately 358,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 446,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $616.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). Arch Coal had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $319.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 669,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Arch Coal by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 499,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 171,706 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Arch Coal by 4,430.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 418,890 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Arch Coal by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 399,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Arch Coal by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 337,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

