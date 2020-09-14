ArtByte Hits Market Cap of $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00464679 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002909 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

