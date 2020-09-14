Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to post sales of $129.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.00 million and the highest is $176.58 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $541.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year sales of $784.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $669.19 million to $917.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $792.57 million, with estimates ranging from $534.88 million to $972.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Cowen raised shares of Asante Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

In related news, Director Mark Stephen Berg purchased 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,994.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $74,994.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 29.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 3,935.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 325,447 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Asante Solutions by 101.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PUMP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.13. 956,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,213. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

