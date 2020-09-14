ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

ASLN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $47.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.95. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.