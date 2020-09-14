Atheios (ATH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Atheios has a market cap of $7,087.16 and $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 35,386,943 coins and its circulating supply is 33,084,622 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

