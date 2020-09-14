Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Manson Fok Acquires 16,491 Shares

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Manson Fok purchased 16,491 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $181,895.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,055,687.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Athenex stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $11.83. 2,358,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Athenex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Athenex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Athenex by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Athenex by 99.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Athenex by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Athenex by 15.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.
