Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Manson Fok Acquires 16,491 Shares

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Manson Fok purchased 16,491 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $181,895.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,999,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,055,687.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Athenex stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $11.83. 2,358,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Athenex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Athenex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Athenex by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Athenex by 99.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Athenex by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Athenex by 15.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.