Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Peter J. Lariviere Sells 17,233 Shares

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $446,851.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ATKR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 388,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,808. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,930,000 after buying an additional 90,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

