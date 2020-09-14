Aurora Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bitinka. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $47.28 million and approximately $32.11 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044967 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.04543243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004938 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00061448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00037983 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

