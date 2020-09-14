Auxier Asset Management Buys 825 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 737.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE:BTI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

