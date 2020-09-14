Auxier Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,168,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,106,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.