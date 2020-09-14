Auxier Asset Management Has $2.12 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 405.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.55 on Monday, hitting $236.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,514,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average of $147.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $241.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

