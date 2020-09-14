Auxier Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.8% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

ABT stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $105.69. 3,815,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,286. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,621 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

