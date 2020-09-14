Auxier Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up approximately 2.8% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,954,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $7.57 on Monday, hitting $265.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,869. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

