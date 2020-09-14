Auxier Asset Management Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.27. 11,435,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,687,066. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $204.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

