Auxier Asset Management Reduces Stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 120,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 129,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,004,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCA. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

