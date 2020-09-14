Auxier Asset Management Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,784.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,796.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,602.08.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.52.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

