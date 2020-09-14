Auxier Asset Management Sells 2,050 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 3.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $544,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 48.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 66,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

