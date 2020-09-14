Auxier Asset Management Sells 2,425 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Cerner comprises about 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,377,000 after buying an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $71.94. 977,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,418. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

