Auxier Asset Management Sells 400 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Corning by 303.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. 4,767,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $33.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,645. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

