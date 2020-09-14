Auxier Asset Management Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 351,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 114,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,088. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

