AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Up 9.1%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 829,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 516,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

AVEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The company has a market cap of $152.27 million, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 1,428,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

