Axe (AXE) Reaches Market Cap of $889,877.41

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $889,877.41 and approximately $2.06 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001587 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000548 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

