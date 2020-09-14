Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 13.7% Higher

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) traded up 13.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $83.06. 1,631,731 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 723,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

