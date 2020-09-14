AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get AZEK alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZEK. William Blair began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ AZEK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.70. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,809,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,965,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.