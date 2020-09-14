Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003168 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a market capitalization of $23.05 million and $60.00 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 70,574,720 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

