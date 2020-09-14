BeatzCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $216,526.19 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 66.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $216,526.19 and $217.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 56.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001483 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00117342 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,831,297,249 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

