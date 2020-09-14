BetterBetting Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $141,443.13 and $178.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.84 or 0.04654464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00061521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 tokens. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.