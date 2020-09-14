BiblePay Price Up 10.4% This Week (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, C-CEX and CoinExchange. BiblePay has a total market capitalization of $405,070.11 and $11,968.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

About BiblePay

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,531,092,892 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

