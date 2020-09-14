Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Price Up 21.9%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) rose 21.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 1,100,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,703% from the average daily volume of 39,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -0.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

