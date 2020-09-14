Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Hits $307.57 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a market cap of $307.57 million and $217.26 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00047068 BTC.
- Aave (LEND) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006648 BTC.
- Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.64 or 0.04801272 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005208 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062586 BTC.
- Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038232 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
Binance USD Token Profile
Binance USD Token Trading
Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.
