BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) shot up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.36. 233,523 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 105,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

BCDA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.32). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million.

In other BioCardia news, Director Jim L. Allen bought 142,850 shares of BioCardia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

