Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) were up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 1,023,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,028,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biocept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.
The stock has a market cap of $52.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.
About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
