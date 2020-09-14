Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading Up 9.4%

Shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) were up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 1,023,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,028,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIOC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biocept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Biocept from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Biocept alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $52.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 142.34% and a negative net margin of 462.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Biocept Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.