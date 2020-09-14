Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 1.4% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Biogen by 767.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.36.

BIIB stock traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $219.70 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.