BitCapitalVendor Market Cap Hits $3.11 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $54,322.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.07 or 0.04575105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00061511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00037949 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

