Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Trading 40.2% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $7,282.44 and approximately $99,791.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00348464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023496 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010554 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001732 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

