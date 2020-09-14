Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Cap of $3.03 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $163.74 or 0.01531756 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bithumb, OKEx and SouthXchange. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.03 billion and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00287259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00112452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00204533 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,281.76 or 3.67472967 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,516,108 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, IDAX, MBAex, Trade Satoshi, Coinbit, YoBit, Koinex, CoinZest, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bit-Z, WazirX, Kraken, Bibox, BigONE, OKEx, Coinsquare, Bitrue, CoinEx, Bitfinex, SouthXchange, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, BX Thailand, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Korbit, Coinsuper, CoinBene, FCoin, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Hotbit, Huobi, DragonEX, Bitkub, Indodax and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

